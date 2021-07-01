Love Island Australia Are Casting From Tinder This Year So Scrub-A-Dub Dub Those Profiles

If you’ve spent the last few years swiping left on endless piles of dating duds, Tinder may have just given you the perfect reason to finally swipe right. Pairing your love of reality TV with your love of well – love, Tinder have become the official casting partner of the one and only Love Island Australia!

That’s right, those of you who have wasted good time on dud dates may finally get your redemption all while surrounded by a bevy of stunning singles looking for love in the famous Love Island villa.

Can you see it now? Kicking back by the Love island pool, sharing ‘dnm’s’ the potential love of your life, all while sipping cocktails and working on your tan. Honestly, what do you have to lose?

So, how do you sign up?

Apparently, it’s as easy as swiping right! Throughout the month of July, Tinder users can apply for Love Island 2021 by making one ‘swipe-right’, which will pretty much be your first audition.

While you're scrolling through Tinder, look out for a ‘swipe-card’ in between your piles of potential matches. Once you’ve located the casting call ‘swipe-card’, swipe-right and your profile will automatically be sent to the casting team for review and verification.

If you’re one of the lucky few to have your profile selected by the casting team, Tinder will be in touch via email for confirmation of details. Once you've sent all of the relevant deets back, you will be placed on a priority list for the Love Island casting team to consider.

With no doubt THOUSANDS of hopeful Tinder singles fighting for a spot at the villa, here are five tips Tinder & Love Island say will help you to get noticed:

"TRUST IN YOUR SAUCE - When applying for the show be authentic; show off your unique personality by creating a bio that gives us the insight into the real you."





When applying for the show be authentic; show off your unique personality by creating a bio that gives us the insight into the real you." "IT’S ALL ABOUT YOU - Make sure you upload pictures (or videos now!) that best represent you. And by you we mean just you! Ditch the group shots and go solo in front of the camera. Show your main character singleton energy and express your most authentic self through the recently launched Video feature on your Tinder profile."





- Make sure you upload pictures (or videos now!) that best represent you. And by you we mean just you! Ditch the group shots and go solo in front of the camera. Show your main character singleton energy and express your most authentic self through the recently launched Video feature on your Tinder profile." "GOOD VIBES - Show off what you love to do in your spare time by telling us about your hobbies and interests, add in your Spotify anthems and generally a bit more about you."





- Show off what you love to do in your spare time by telling us about your hobbies and interests, add in your Spotify anthems and generally a bit more about you." "LAY IT ON FACTOR 50 - The more you tell us, the more likely you are to get noticed. Make sure you select your ‘passions’ in your profile."





- The more you tell us, the more likely you are to get noticed. Make sure you select your ‘passions’ in your profile." "SERIOUSLY SINGLE - We need to see that you’ve been looking for love on Tinder. Have you matched on Tinder recently? If not, get on the app!"

So, what are you waiting for? Spruce up that profile and show us what you’ve got, who knows, you may even find love in the process!

