"Love Is Pain!" Machine Gun Kelly Shares Obscure Feature On Megan Fox's Engagement Ring

Love truly is pain...well, according to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, of course!

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram last week, and have been dating for a year and a half.

In an interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker), revealed an obscure detail about Megan's engagement ring.

Explaining how the ring was made by British jeweller Stephen Webster, Baker revealed the detail that really is painful.

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…," he told Vogue.

He ended it with, "love is pain!" ..and we really aren't surprised with anything this couple does anymore.

In Baker's engagement reveal on his Instagram, he explained what the stones in the ring mean.

"I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he wrote.

