Love Is Dead: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Break Up After 2 Years Together!

One of the hottest music couples ever, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, have called it quits after two years together...and that means love is absolutely dead.

The pair have shared a joint statement on Instagram, saying they will remain friends:

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they said.

The couple caused headlines back in 2019 when they brought out song, Senorita, together and the steamy music video that went along with it!

While we don't know what caused the split, we hope the'yre happy.

We're gonna go cry now.

Camila Cabello Has Opened Up About Her Struggles with Anxiety & OCD

