'Love Is Blind' Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Announce They're Divorcing After 1 Year Of Marriage

Another reality TV breakup has occurred! Netflix's Love Is Blind couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have announced they are getting a divorce.

In a joint statement, Iyanna and Jarrette announced the end of their relationship writing, "After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing."

They also wrote the reason for the split is because their lives are going in different directions.

Here's the full statement:

Iyanna and Jarrette had a rocky start, when Jarrette had stronger feelings for another woman in the pods, Mallory Zapata. She ended up declining his proposal, leading him to Iyanna.

What is Love Is Blind about?

Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

We wish them all the best!

