Love Is Blind Star Shaina Explains Her Constant Squinting Which Has Gone Viral!

If you've seen the new season of Love Is Blind on Netflix, you would've been aware of Shaina.

Shaina had a connection in the pods with both Shane and Kyle, and ultimately wanted Shane...but he then proposed to Natalie. Oop!

Anyway, amongst all the drama there's one thing viewers noticed about Shaina, her squinting. It's since gone viral.

Want to know what was up with that? Here's what Shaina had to say about her squinting:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android