Love Cooking? Applications Are Now Open For My Kitchen Rules!

If you love cooking up a storm, then PSA: applications for My Kitchen Rules are now open!

The application page says they're on the search for new teams to join the successful show.

If you love cooking, entertaining, fun and adventure, then MKR is the place for you. The search is now on for all new teams to take part in the experience of a lifetime.

Excitingly, Manu Feildel is back at the helm for the return of the show, and will be joined by one of the world's biggest food stars, who we're yet to know.

Once again it's state against state, with contestants hoping to 'woo' the judges with their best home cooking skills.

Keen to apply? You can do so here! Just make sure you apply by midnight, March 13 2022.

As for when we can expect the show, My Kitchen Rules is coming to Channel 7 and 7plus this year.

