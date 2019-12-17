Love Actually Fans Think There’s Yet Another Plot Hole In The Iconic Film

Love Actually fans have spotted what they believe is a plot hole in the iconic Christmas movie!

The issue relates to the heartbreaking scene where Harry (Alan Rickman) gifts his wife Karen (Emma Thompson) a Joni Mitchell CD for Christmas. Karen had been expecting to receive a necklace, and she later goes upstairs and cries after realising he had given it to another woman.

However Harry’s cheating isn’t the main issue. It’s the fact that the gift doesn’t make any sense.

Karen has been a fan of Joni Mitchell for at least twenty years. So why would she need a copy of Both Sides Now? Surely she would have bought it the second it came out? Love Actually came out in 2003, and Both Sides Now was released in 2000.

We aren’t so sure if this is a plot hole or really just another example of Harry being a really terrible guy.

