Louisiana Locals Are Calling For Confederate Statues To Be Replaced With Britney Spears

The world is a strange and chaotic place at the moment and in an attempt to out chaos the chaos, Louisiana locals have started a petition, calling on Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards to take down Confederate monuments and replace them with a Britney Spears Memorial.

The Change.org petition was instigated by super fan Kassie Thibodeaux and has already pulled together an impressive 29,318 signatures and climbing.

'Why Britney?' you may ask, well Kassie was more than happy to provide us with a list of wonderful things the Louisiana born singer has achieved and contributed over the years and it's surprisingly impressive.

The list includes donations of over $585,000 to various charities, including Louisiana Flood victims and Hurricane Katrina relief, overcoming very public mental breakdowns (we all remember the buzzcut) and of course, her many musical accolades.

Kassie believes it's time to honour the "Toxic" singer the right way and honestly, we think she's onto something here.

"She's already earned her star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and now it's time for her home state to honor her with the tribute that she deserves." - Kassie Thibodeaux

We haven't had confirmation on statue designs just yet, but we are totally keen to see some suggestions in the comments, so go ahead and creep the Queen of Pop's Instagram or dig up your favourite Britney look and show us what ya reckon.

Not that we have a say but we are completely down for this! It also gives us the perfect excuse to head over to Louisiana and pay our respects to the Queen (that is once Scomo lifts our depressing travel restrictions of course).

So as a wise Britney fan once said...

“Do the right thing: Replace the Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being, Britney Spears.” - Kassie Thibodeaux

The end.

