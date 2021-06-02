Lorna Jane Reveals Her Thoughts On Activewear Rival P.E Nation

This morning, the Hit Network's Gawndy & Maz were joined by Lorna Jane Clarkson, who chatted to us about Celebrity Apprentice and her thoughts on activewear rival, P.E Nation.

Lorna has the position as one of Lord Sugar's advisors on Celebrity Apprentice alongside Boost Juice's Janine Allis and is a force to be reckoned with!

Being the activewear queen, we wanted to know if she still gets excited seeing people wear her brand, aaand we wanted to know how she feels about activewear rival, P.E Nation, founded by Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning.

So, whats next for Lorna - could we see her on any other show?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Lorna had to say about rival P.E Nation and being an advisor on Celebrity Apprentice:

