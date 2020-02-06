Loosen Up Your Buttons, The New Pussycat Dolls Song Has Dropped

The internet has been a-buzz since the Pussycat Dolls revealed they were getting back together AND set to tour Australia.

While we listen to some of our favourite PCD tunes, the girls have now dropped a new track that is an instant add to our favourites!

The song is called 'React' and showcases what we know and love to be the dolls...

You can get your hands on 'React' here and check out the girls tour dates below!

