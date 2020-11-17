Looks Like Scott Disick Has A New Girlfriend & No It's Not Kourtney Kardashian
She's only 19 years old...
Just when we all thought they were back on, we see this!
Scott Disick has been spotted snuggling up with another young (famous) 19-year-old model, Amelia Hamlin.
Walking along Malibu beach, the pair looked very cosy after they were also seen at a Halloween party together.
As we all know, 37-year-old Disick recently split with 22-year-old Sofia Richie after dating for three years.
So, while we all thought he might be back on with Kourtney Kardashian after watching all their lush mini vay-cays together, it turns out the pair were just 'strictly' co-parenting their three kids after all!
