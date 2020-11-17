Looks Like Scott Disick Has A New Girlfriend & No It's Not Kourtney Kardashian

Just when we all thought they were back on, we see this!

Scott Disick has been spotted snuggling up with another young (famous) 19-year-old model, Amelia Hamlin.

Walking along Malibu beach, the pair looked very cosy after they were also seen at a Halloween party together.

As we all know, 37-year-old Disick recently split with 22-year-old Sofia Richie after dating for three years.

So, while we all thought he might be back on with Kourtney Kardashian after watching all their lush mini vay-cays together, it turns out the pair were just 'strictly' co-parenting their three kids after all!

