Looking For A Stand-In Bridesmaid For Your Wedding? Here's How To Find One!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Hire A Bridesmaid founder Kerstyn, who told us all about being a professional bridesmaid!

We found out how it all happened, how they work with brides and and how much they do for a wedding.

She even told us what happens when people ask how they know the bride and groom for unsuspecting guests!

So, what makes a good bridesmaid? We found out!

Missed the chat? Here's what Kerstyn had to say about being a professional bridesmaid:

