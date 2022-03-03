Longtime 5SOS Fans Will Understand The Meaning Behind Their New Song

5SOS have returned with a new sound for 2022 with their new single 'Complete Mess'. The track shows off the vocals of Luke, Calum and Ashton with Michael stepping in this time to handle the production.

Fans who have been around since the beginning will know the title comes from a t-shirt that Luke used to wear but the lyrics of the soon-to-be hit go much deeper.

When it comes to the video, we see the boys in the arid desert and this whole project is giving us Coldplay vibes...

Additionally, the band is set to kick off their 2022 World Tour in April visiting the UK, Europe, Mexico, Canada, North America and ending in their origin Australia in December, which includes two shows on the Sydney Opera House forecourt. Tickets are available now at 5sos.com/tour

You can get your hands on 'Complete Mess' here.

