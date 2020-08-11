Locky Gilbert Responds To Ex's Statement That He's Just Doing The Bachelor For His Company's Publicity

After his debut on Survivor, you'd be lying to yourself if you didn't want to see what this man looks like once he's all polished and suited up!

Australia's newest Bachelor, Locky Gilbert clapped back at his Love Island ex-girlfriend, Jordan Cayless who claimed he is only on the show to get his adventure company publicity.

Plus, he told us when we can see him completely butt freakin' naked on this season, including the exact episode (and time)... do with this information what you will!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

