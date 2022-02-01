Locky Gilbert Labelled "Cocky" In First Look For SAS Australia

Survivor and The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert is taking on SAS Australia, and has been labelled 'cocky' by Cheif Instructor Ant Middleton!

The reality TV star oozes confidence in an all-new sneak peek of the upcoming season of the show, starting this month on Channel 7 and 7plus.

"I’ve survived an island and a pack of girls. This is my fourth TV show, how hard can this be?", he said

"I’m an egotistical, fame junkie," Locky confesses. "That selfishness has gotten me here."

In the preview, we see Chief Instructor Ant Middleton yelling in Locky’s face, telling him he’s too cocky and saying, "This isn’t a reality show, you understand me?"

We also see Locky butt heads with Fat Pizza and Housos star, Pauly Fenech, calling him a liability. “I don’t trust you,” Locky says to him.

Locky is one of 17 Aussie celebrities embarking on a life-changing experience – a gruelling series of physical and psychological tests from the rest SAS selection process.

These Aussie celebrities will be cut off from the outside world at a brand-new base in unforgiving jungle terrain, bordered by wild seas, dramatic cliff faces and rugged rocky outcrops.

There, they will eat, sleep and train together in punishing conditions, with no allowances or exceptions made for their celebrity status or gender.

Some recruits will reach breaking point and withdraw. Who will have the mental strength to tough it out to the end?

Bachelor Locky Gilbert Reveals He's Been 'Prank Proposing' To Irena

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!