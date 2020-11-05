Locky Gilbert Has Quashed Rumours That He & Irena Srbinovska Are Engaged

False alarm! It turns out Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska are NOT engaged!

It was reported that the two had made it official after Rottnest Island posted a comment on the couples quokka selfie saying, “Congratulations on your engagement! That’s one ‘Locky’ quokka.”

So, how do we know it's false? PodcastOne's daily entertainment and pop culture news podcast, The Sugar Rush, posted a picture of the couple with the comment from Rottnest Island...and Lockie commented!

He said, "We are not" with a laughing emoji.

So, there you have it. Right from the horse's mouth!

Lockie and Irena are NOT engaged!

Find out more about Locky & Irena and the other big entertainment stories of the day in The Sugar Rush, hosted by our own Those Two Girls. Listen here: