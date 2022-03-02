Locky Gilbert Forced To Apologise After Saying He Hasn't Worked A Day In 10 Years

Locky Gilbert has found himself in hot water after a comment was made on SAS Australia, which he's currently participating in.

The former The Bachelor and Survivor Australia star was shown to say the comment, "It blows my mind, people get up and go to work every single day. Living a mundane, boring life. I’ve just done whatever I’ve wanted to do and it’s got me this far."

Since the episode aired, Locky has received backlash from viewers and has been labelled a "bully".

But now, Locky has defended himself on Instagram, explaining that the comment he made on the show was edited.

“When I said I don’t know how people go to work everyday, they left out the part where I said to a job they hate," he wrote.

See the full statement here:

He also noted his partner, Irena Srbinovska, who he met on The Bachelor, works in healthcare, as does his mother.

"I love that they get to do what they love."

What did you think of Locky's apology? Let us know on our Hit Entertainment Facebook page!

Imma Let You Finish, But First...Meet My Dad!

Check out our new podcast, Date For It!

Don't forget to subscribe via Apple here and Spotify here, and get ready for new episodes twice a week!