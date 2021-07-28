Victoria is emerging out of lockdown, but with that comes a shrinking border bubble.

Residents in Wagga Wagga, Hay, Murrumbidgee, and Lockhart council shires have now been excluded from the cross-border community.

Lockhart locked out of border bubble

As of Wednesday, residents in these communities will no longer be able to access the borer and cross into Victoria, and Victorian residents will not be able to travel to these areas unless they have acquired an exemption.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the decision was made to protect those in the regions.

“The outbreaks that occur from them are much harder, harder for Victoria, harder for our cross-border residents, and so we have to make sure that these areas remain Covid free.”

Residents waiting to hear if any more closures are on the way.

For more information on the cross border bubble and a list of areas included in the area, visit www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/information-cross-border-communities.

