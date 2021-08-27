Locals Delight As More Restrictions Ease In South-East Queensland

Queensland certainly seems to have Covid-19 under control. There are no new locally acquired cases in the state, except for 1 detected in hotel quarantine. What's more it's been 20 days since the state has had any active cases in the community.

Further easing of restrictions was announced on Friday and will be in effect across South-East Queensland from 4 pm.

“It means you can have 100 people in your own home. Two hundred people can attend weddings and funerals. For the young people dancing is back. Cafes, clubs, restaurants and pubs can double their capacity to 1 per 2 square metres.” - Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Here are the restrictions from 4 PM:

100 people allowed at homes.

200 people are allowed at weddings and funerals.

Dancing as well as drinking whilst standing is allowed.

Businesses can 'double' capacity to 1 person per two square metres.

At stadiums, masks must still be worn walking in and while seated.

Masks are still necessary indoors when social distancing isn't possible.

Mask rules will be reviewed every two weeks.

