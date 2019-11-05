Local theatre makes Shakespeare a LOL-filled good time

If you’d have told us that mashing together allllll of Shakespeare’s plays would be anything other than excruciating, we would have laughed in your face. In your FACE, sir! But the fine folks over at Nerang's Javeenbah Theatre have managed to pull off the impossible… they’ll actually make you wish Shakespeare had written more!

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) is a manic and madcap 90ish minutes play. It’s like the lovechild of SparkNotes and Horrible Histories and we are so here for it. Three actors take to the stage with 14 closets’ worth of costumes. Starting with Romeo and Juliet, they hilariously rip their way through comedies, tragedies and histories alike.

This play basically flips the bird to your grade 10 English teacher, does a burn-out across the pages of your textbook whilst gunning for your funny bone. If Shakespeare makes you want to gag, this is the show for you. If Shakespeare is your jam, this is the show for you. What we’re trying to say is, everyone will get a kick out of this hilarious lil’ nugget.

Catch it during the strictly limited season at Javeenbah Theatre.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)

written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield

directed by Liam Mathers

Friday November 8th to Saturday November 23rd. Get your tickets here.

Actual footage of people who miss out on this show: