Local Pools Are Opening With FREE Entry!

Local residents can dive into the swimming season at Coleambally, Darlington Point and Jerilderie this summer from Tuesday, November 5.

Murrumbidgee Council has decided to waive pool entry fees for the 2019/20 swimming season.

Murrumbidgee Council Mayor Ruth McRae said our community is really doing it tough with the drought and we want to offer support where we can.

“It’s not only a fantastic place to escape our summer heat, but it’s a great chance to get some exercise and relax with family and friends,” she said.

Opening hours are Tuesday–Sunday, from 6am-10am and 1pm-7pm.

