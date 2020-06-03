Local Police Need Your Help!

Police are on the hunt once again!

The Benalla Police are currently searching for the below man, in relation to a current inquiry into retail theft.

Police believe the man featured in the image above, may have information pertaining to their current investigation.

The image was provided by a Benalla Road retailer, who alleged a theft occurred on March 12, 2020. If you or anyone you know might be able to provide some information as to the whereabouts of the above individual, please contact Senior Constable Kitching at the Shepparton Police Station on 035820 5777 or send an email to [email protected]

If you feel more comfortable, please do not hesitate to contact Crime Stoppers via their website, with any helpful information you might have.

