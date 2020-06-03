Local Mum Was Trolled Online For Giving Her One Year-Old A KFC Smash Cake

The social media generation is upon us and while influencers and photographers are jumping onto popular trends for the gram, one Shepparton photographer and Mother, decided to do something a little different for daughter Mia's, first birthday.

Just in case you're not a parent, apparently, 'smash cakes' are a thing and it's exactly what it sounds like- you give a one year old an expensive cake to smash for their first birthday and then you take a plethora of pics.

Kayla Frizzell decided she would share her love of KFC with her one year-old, purchasing a bucket of chicken and some other tasty treats for Mia to snack for her 'cake' smash photoshoot.

The content quickly went viral, but unfortunately, trolls have been slamming Kayla for her choice of cuisine, going so far as to accuse her child of being over weight.

This morning, the Hit Network's Josiah & Herbie decided to give Kayla a platform to talk about the online abuse and to tell us how she's handled the criticism.

Tune into the full chat below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment below...