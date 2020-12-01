Local Carols By Candlelight To Be Held Virtually In 2020

Greater Shepparton City Council has announced the 46th community Carols by Candlelight will be held on Sunday 20 December.

The much-loved annual event, traditionally held in the Queens Gardens, will be held virtually this year for families and friends to enjoy and sing along from the comfort of home.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor Cr Kim O’Keeffe said that despite being online, the event will bring the community together to celebrate the festive season.

“This year has been difficult for our community, but we continue to stay strong and work together to keep everyone safe.

“I encourage everyone to gather safely in a way that complies with the restrictions of the time, and tune in to our talented local performers and share the online festivities with family and friends from outside our community, living interstate or even internationally and celebrate getting through the year together."

Additional activities, festive recipes, and decoration tutorials will also be released online ahead of the performance.

Tune in to the carols, performed live at Riverlinks Westside on Sunday 20 December from 7pm via Council's website, Youtube and Facebook page.

