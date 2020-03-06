What better way to kick off International Women's Day this weekend than with discounted drinks?

We'll wait.

The Sparkke Change Beverage Company is a female-founded and led company who is giving women a 9.2% discount on all beverages for International Women’s Day this weekend.

The 9.2% represents the gender pay gap between South Australian men and women in the workforce during the last financial year.

We can't wait to get around these discounted drinks this weekend!

Tune in below to find out more:

