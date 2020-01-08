Lizzo Volunteers At Food Bank Victoria To Help With Bushfire Relief

Singing sensation Lizzo is giving back during her trip to Australia. 

The singer dropped by Foodbank Victoria to help pack hampers in their warehouse. Foodbank Victoria is the state's largest food relief charity.

A photo of Lizzo was posted on their official Instagram with the caption, "We had the one and only @lizzobeeating helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today!"

We love her so much for this!

Find out how you can donate to the Australian bushfire relief HERE.

