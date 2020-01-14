Lizzo Reveals Who Walked Out On Her In The Studio

She has become our hero, an honorary Aussie and shown just how much she loves our country and now Lizzo has revealed details about her incredible life.

The singer caught up with our very own Ash London to talk about her Aussie tour, music and the moment a collaborator walked out on her while they were in the studio!

Get your hands on Lizzo's hit 'Good As Hell' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!