Lizzo Proves She's All Of Us By Sliding Into Chris Evans' DMs!

Our queen

Article heading image for Lizzo Proves She's All Of Us By Sliding Into Chris Evans' DMs!

Lizzo just proved once again that she is just like us! This time, it has to do with the ol' sliding-into-the-DMs.

If you've found yourself doing that too, then just imagine Lizzo sliding into the DMs of none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans

In a TikTok, Lizzo posted the DM she sent him, which was just three emojis: the wind blowing, a woman playing basketball and a basketball. 

The only way we can decode it is that she's shooting her shot!

Watch the TikTok here:

Post

We just LOVE her for this ballsy (pun intended) move 

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Amber Lowther

19 April 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Lizzo
Stars
Chris Evans
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Lizzo
Stars
Chris Evans
Hit Entertainment
Lizzo
Stars
Chris Evans
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs