Lizzo Proves She's All Of Us By Sliding Into Chris Evans' DMs!

Lizzo just proved once again that she is just like us! This time, it has to do with the ol' sliding-into-the-DMs.

If you've found yourself doing that too, then just imagine Lizzo sliding into the DMs of none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans!

In a TikTok, Lizzo posted the DM she sent him, which was just three emojis: the wind blowing, a woman playing basketball and a basketball.

The only way we can decode it is that she's shooting her shot!

Watch the TikTok here:

We just LOVE her for this ballsy (pun intended) move

