Lizzo Posts Tearful Video After Horrible Taunting From Trolls

Today should have been an exciting day for Lizzo, celebrating the undeniable success of her latest hit 'Rumors' featuring cardi B.

But the poor singer has taken to social media to post a tearful video explaining the racism and trolling she's received from the song.

*Trigger warning - online social trolling and racism*

Cardi B took to social media to defend her collab partner, telling people to stop trying to take her down.

We love this track and we love us some Lizzo - pay them no mind girl!

You can get your hands on 'Rumors' here.

