Lizzo Mad As Hell After She Got Kicked Out Of Her Rental Home!

Superstar Lizzo has taken to social media to upload a video of her twerking for her life, but with a message for someone who she says is "watching her page".

The Good As Hell singer posted the video with a caption detailing that her and her friends had been kicked out of their holiday rental saying "this is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police."

Lizzo wasn't bothered though, finishing up her post saying "I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo"

You go girl!

