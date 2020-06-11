Lizzo Has Dropped The Best Tik Tok of ALL TIME

Lizzo is not taking any of the online negativity and hate.

I don’t know what we did to deserve Lizzo, but somehow she exists and we need to protect her at all costs. Not only has she got us all feeling like we’re 100% that b*tch, but she has given us some of the greatest performances

AND she does all this while preaching for us to love our bodies, her latest Tik Tok is keeping with the same theme and it is the Tik Tok video to end all Tik Tok videos.

The video is Lizzo doing her workout routine with a voiceover telling people to stop judging other’s bodies because health is not just determined by what we look like on the outside, she followed up by saying that the people judging need to do a cleanse on the inside.

It is too early to start campaigning for her to be President?

