Lizzo Has Announced The Launch Of Her Own Shapewear Brand!

Lizzo has officially launched a shapewear line and it's looking Good As Hell! YITTY is a size-inclusive line from 6X to XS and was 5 years in the making!

"Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thing about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size," Lizzo said.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted photos of herself wearing the brand.

"This is a dream 5 years in the making….Introducing @YITTY: Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every Damn Body. 6X to Xs. Are you ready for the YITTY LIBERATION? Coming soon," she wrote.

In another post, Lizzo is seen posing with 5 other women from all sizes rocking the YITTY shapewear.

"This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are…this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard. I love y’all," she captioned the post.

In a release about the brand, Lizzo explained why she decided to get into shapewear.

"I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, 'Who can actually do something about this?' I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again," she explained.

YITTY will launch on Monday April 11. You can keep up-to-date on all the details by signing up here!

