Lizzo Drops Sneak Peek At Song With Cardi B

This is the duo that we needed. Our kweens Lizzo and Cardi B teaming up for a song and not just any song, but one about RUMOURS!

Lizzo dropped the news that Cardi was collaborating with her and that the song will be out this Friday, check out a sneak peek below!

Lizzo also called Cardi on Facetime, to announce that she'd be joining her on the song... but it was a little early for the pregnant rapper...

We can't wait for this one!

You can pre-order 'Rumours' here.

