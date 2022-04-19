Lizzo Confirms She Has A Boyfriend!

Lizzo is in a relationship! The singer confirmed the news in a radio interview in the US, with host Andy Cohen today.

Cohen asked if she was still with a "mystery man" she was spotted with at a restaurant back in February and the Good As Hell singer responded, "Yeah, whatever yeah".

He also spoke about it being hard for her to date being such a big celebrity, but Lizzo said it's actually not at all.

"If you have the right person, no, not at all. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

While we don't know the identity of her boyfriend, we do know he was there for her SNL hosting gig over the weekend!

Lizzo has been spotted with the same man a few times now, even as far back as October.

We can't wait to find out more about him and we just hope he makes her feel good as hell!

