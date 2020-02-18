Lizzo Arrived To The BRIT Awards Dressed As A Delicious Chocolate Bar!

Love this!

Article heading image for Lizzo Arrived To The BRIT Awards Dressed As A Delicious Chocolate Bar!

The BRIT awards yet again delivered us a feast for the eyes when it comes to the red carpet this year. 

Billie Eilish delivered her signature brand from head to toe look in Burberry, Anne Marie served up a look in her new fave colour, pink. Harry Styles looked dapper as ever, but the look of the night has to go to Lizzo who arrived dressed as a tasty chocolate bar!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

18 February 2020

lizzo
anne marie
harry styles
Brit Awards
Listen Live!
lizzo
anne marie
harry styles
Brit Awards
lizzo
anne marie
harry styles
Brit Awards
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs