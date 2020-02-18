Lizzo Arrived To The BRIT Awards Dressed As A Delicious Chocolate Bar!

The BRIT awards yet again delivered us a feast for the eyes when it comes to the red carpet this year.

Billie Eilish delivered her signature brand from head to toe look in Burberry, Anne Marie served up a look in her new fave colour, pink. Harry Styles looked dapper as ever, but the look of the night has to go to Lizzo who arrived dressed as a tasty chocolate bar!

