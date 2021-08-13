Lizzo And Cardi B Are Greek Goddesses In New Music Video

YAS

Article heading image for Lizzo And Cardi B Are Greek Goddesses In New Music Video

They've been teasing us with a collab and now Lizzo and Cardi B have DELIVERED in a big way with their new song 'Rumors'.

The gals appear as grecian goddesses in the new music video, all about the tall tales that seem to be told about them!

*STRONG LANGUAGE*

Cardi looks absolutely glowing in the clip and we cannot wait to meet baby #2!

You can get your hands on 'Rumors' here.

