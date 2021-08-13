Lizzo And Cardi B Are Greek Goddesses In New Music Video
YAS
They've been teasing us with a collab and now Lizzo and Cardi B have DELIVERED in a big way with their new song 'Rumors'.
The gals appear as grecian goddesses in the new music video, all about the tall tales that seem to be told about them!
*STRONG LANGUAGE*
Cardi looks absolutely glowing in the clip and we cannot wait to meet baby #2!
You can get your hands on 'Rumors' here.
