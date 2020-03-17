Lizzie Says Jonethen Definitely Gave Connie Mixed Messages Off-Air!

Lizzie from MAFS joined the Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge on the show this morning & revealed that Jonnie DID give Connie mixed messages.

We were all baffled when Jonnie was happy Connie wanted to stay after he wrote leave.

Like...what?

But Lizzie told us that he was super touchy-feely with Connie off-air! Wonder why the poor love was devastated!

