Lizzie Reveals Who Was The Mastermind Behind Seb's #MAFS Tattoo

Tattoos... you can love 'em or hate 'em but once they're on, they're usually here to stay.

Last night Lizzie took Seb to a tattoo parlour, where Seb decided to get #MAFS tattooed to the bottom of his toes.

Now we know what you're thinking...

But in fact, Lizzie shed some light on the story behind the tattoo and why last night's screening might be the last we see of it...

Listen below to find out what happened, and to hear Lizzie's harsh opinion of some of her fellow participants!

Don't miss out on all the latest Married At First Sight drama...