Lizzie Reveals She Was Getting A Ring Engraved With Seb After House Key Rumours Circulated

Rumours have been circulating about Lizzie & Seb from MAFS after they were caught at a key cutting booth in a shopping centre! But, apparently it's not allllll it seems - Lizzie cleared the air with Krysti & Bodge this morning.

After being snapped by eagle-eyed fans, Lizzie has revealed that her & Seb were just casually getting a ring engraved.

Wait. A ring...engraved?

Could they be making another trip down the aisle? Are they ready to take things to the next level? What does the ring say? Are you moving in soon though? Are you going to have BABIES? We.need.answers!

