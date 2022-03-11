Lizzie McGuire Star Jake Thomas Recreates His Dance Moves From The Movie!

Hey now! We've been taken back to The Lizzie McGuire Movie and this IS what dreams are made of!

Jake Thomas, who plays Lizzie's (Hilary Duff) annoying little brother Matt has recreated his dance from the film on TikTok!

Jake, who is now 32 (do you feel old yet?) donned a similar shirt to the one he wore in the movie when Lizzie was performing on stage at the end.

Check out the recreation here!

Unfortunately, we won't be getting a Lizzie McGuire reboot any time soon, with Hilary Duff recently revealing the plot for the now cancelled reboot.

It's said Disney scrapped the reboot after a disagreement over the show's storyline, which we now know.

Duff explained the series was going to follow Lizzie's life in her thirties after finding out her partner was cheating on her.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her. And she was falling flat on her face and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was, wasn't...and I'm turning 30. What the f**k?'" she explained.

While Lizzie McGuire has been cancelled, it's obvious everybody still wants it to happen.

"I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive," Hilary said.

We're crossing our fingers that we will FINALLY get the reboot one day.

