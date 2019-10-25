Lizzie McGuire’s Whole Family Will Be Returning For The Disney+ Reboot & We Are SCREAMING

The Walt Disney Company announced A LOT of things about their new streaming service Disney+ back in August and there was one part that had us shaking with excitement… we're getting a Lizzie McGuire reboot!

It has been 15 years since we watched Lizzie navigate life as an awkward teenager. This time around, we'll see her take the streets of New York City with a job and a dating life. We think this will be VERY relatable.

Overnight, some new information has been released about the reboot and it's pretty spectacular... the FULL McGuire family is coming back! To make things even better, the cast will remain exactly the same. #dead

Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles respectively along with Hilary Duff. Production is moving along and they’ve already had a family reunion at a table read. We can’t believe this is real life.

There isn’t much word about whether Gordo and Miranda will join the party, but we are crossing our fingers.

The Hit Network is your home of entertainment – App Store | Google Play

Why searching for Liam Hemsworth’s name online could see you hacked…