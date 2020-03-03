Lizzie Admits She Doesn't Find Love Again On MAFS But Gets Free Clothes Instead

At least clothes are dependable!

Article heading image for Lizzie Admits She Doesn't Find Love Again On MAFS But Gets Free Clothes Instead

Married At First Sight's Lizzie Sobinoff has come back for round two, but apparently she has still no success with love!

This morning, Xavier, Juelz & Pete spoke to Lizzie, who revealed not only that Sam Ball has reached out to her but that the best thing she has gotten out of this season is the free clothes! 

Tune in below to find out more:

Catch up on the best of MAFS here:

