Living With Covid Amid Threat Of A New Strain And Winter

Once hailed for its aggressive lockdowns and border closures to safeguard against the global pandemic, two years on and Australia's Covid legacy has changed.

Early interventions, although highly successful, have since been challenged by vaccine hesitancy, pandemic fatigue, and complacency.

The arrival of the delta variant, and the latest BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron strain, could soon upend Australia's ability to stay ahead of the virus, particularly as winter approaches.

A stronger uptake of booster vaccines, according to health experts is the best defense in preventing a new wave of infections.

While most states have been easing social distancing rules, with mask requirements being rolled back and staff returning to offices, leading health experts and epidemiologists want some restrictions reintroduced.

“People choosing to wear masks, even though no longer required under the Public Health Act — that’s helping to keep a lid on things,” Deakin University epidemiology chair Professor Catherine Bennett said.

“The more dampening and vaccine coverage we have, then it will take more for us to go back to official control measures (such as lockdowns)— and that’s a good thing.” - Prof Bennett

Denmark, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden are all currently in the throes of major outbreaks of the "stealth" sub-variant.

In a bid to avoid an influx of Covid and influenza cases this winter, people are encouraged to continue wearing masks in high-risk settings, and get a booster jab, if eligible.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison after meeting with the national cabinet on Friday, said that the isolation rule was "starving businesses of staff".

"We believe we are pretty much in Phase D now, there are a few exceptions to that. Phase D, remember, means living with the virus like the flu," he said.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 5,377

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 112 / 5

Northern Territory

New cases: 295

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 31 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 5,589

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 246 / 19

New South Wales

New cases: 10,689

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,032 / 38

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 786

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 40 / 4

Victoria

New cases: 7,460

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 197 / 24

South Australia

New cases: 2,380

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 129 / 10

Tasmania

New cases: 1,376

1,376 Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 14 / 8

New Zealand

New cases: 21,616

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 960 / 22

