Living With Covid Amid Threat Of A New Strain And Winter
Covid Tracker: Tuesday March 15
Once hailed for its aggressive lockdowns and border closures to safeguard against the global pandemic, two years on and Australia's Covid legacy has changed.
Early interventions, although highly successful, have since been challenged by vaccine hesitancy, pandemic fatigue, and complacency.
The arrival of the delta variant, and the latest BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron strain, could soon upend Australia's ability to stay ahead of the virus, particularly as winter approaches.
A stronger uptake of booster vaccines, according to health experts is the best defense in preventing a new wave of infections.
While most states have been easing social distancing rules, with mask requirements being rolled back and staff returning to offices, leading health experts and epidemiologists want some restrictions reintroduced.
“People choosing to wear masks, even though no longer required under the Public Health Act — that’s helping to keep a lid on things,” Deakin University epidemiology chair Professor Catherine Bennett said.
“The more dampening and vaccine coverage we have, then it will take more for us to go back to official control measures (such as lockdowns)— and that’s a good thing.”
- Prof Bennett
Denmark, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden are all currently in the throes of major outbreaks of the "stealth" sub-variant.
In a bid to avoid an influx of Covid and influenza cases this winter, people are encouraged to continue wearing masks in high-risk settings, and get a booster jab, if eligible.
But Prime Minister Scott Morrison after meeting with the national cabinet on Friday, said that the isolation rule was "starving businesses of staff".
"We believe we are pretty much in Phase D now, there are a few exceptions to that. Phase D, remember, means living with the virus like the flu," he said.
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: 5,377
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 112 / 5
Northern Territory
- New cases: 295
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 31 / 2
Queensland
- New cases: 5,589
- Covid-related deaths: 10
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 246 / 19
New South Wales
- New cases: 10,689
- Covid-related deaths: 6
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,032 / 38
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 786
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 40 / 4
Victoria
- New cases: 7,460
- Covid-related deaths: 4
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 197 / 24
South Australia
- New cases: 2,380
- Covid-related deaths: 3
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 129 / 10
Tasmania
- New cases: 1,376
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 14 / 8
New Zealand
- New cases: 21,616
- Covid-related deaths: 2
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 960 / 22
