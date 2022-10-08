Liverpool To Host 67th Eurovision Song Contest On Behalf Of Ukraine

Liverpool has been chosen to host the 67th Eurovision song contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

Home to music legends The Beatles, Frankie Goes to Hollywood and Elvis Costello, the UK city beat 19 others to host the contest besting Glasgow in the final two.

A change of venue for the annual extravaganza, was decided after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed staging the event in Mariupol was not the safest of choices.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won this year’s contest with a folk-rap ensemble they dedicated to all the country’s mothers.

In a statement, they said they were please Liverpool had been chosen to host the contest:

“Though we haven’t had the privilege of visiting yet, the musical heritage of the city is known all over the world. Playing in the same place that the Beatles started out will be a moment we’ll never forget!" - Kalush Orchestra

BBC's Graham Norton made the announcement on One Show on Friday setting off a frenzied six months of preparation to stage one of the most-watched music events in the world.

