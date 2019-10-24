Liverpool's Massive Foodie Festival Is Back & It Looks Like Heaven

Liverpool on a Roll will return once again this year, bringing the suburb’s best international bites and beats to the streets in celebration of Livo’s rich multicultural community.

Burgers, bao, banh mi, burritos, and brisket sliders are just some of the dishes ‘on a roll’ that you’ll be able to try at the South West Sydney best food festival and we are DROOLING!

All food offerings will cost just $12 or less, with live music, giveaways and garden games also keeping us entertained.

Oh, and there’ll be a pop-up beer garden with Simm’s cocktails!

Head to the picturesque Greenway Park in West Hoxton from 4pm-10pm on Saturday, November 9th for a taste of the great South West!

Find out more information here!

Download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.