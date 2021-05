Little Mix have debuted their latest hit as a trio, teaming up with superstar DJ David Guetta and Galantis to do so.

The girl's new collab is called 'Heartbreak Anthem' and is a sassy tune ready for your night out!

You can get your hands on 'Heartbreak Anthem' here.

