Little Mix Cancel Australian Tour

In some devastating news this morning, UK band Little Mix have made the heartbreaking announcement that they are cancelling their upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour.

The girls took to their Twitter page to post the message, explaining that they need to take this time to work on new music.

When we last caught up with the girls, they were all ready and roaring to come downunder - so we hope that everything is ok and that they are taking some time to sort out their challenges and get back into the studio.

