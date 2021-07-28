Lithium Batteries To Blame For House Fire In Sefton Park

Lithium batteries left on charge have sparked an accidental house fire in Sefton Park early Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, a working smoke alarm alerted the residents who escaped safely from the fire on Lorda Avenue.

MFS were called to put out the blaze at about 4:30 am. Investigators found the lithium batteries ignited the blaze that led to $60,000 worth of damages.

