Listen Up Ya Molls, Puberty Blues Season 3 Is On Its Way!

If there's one Aussie series to show your foreign friends to get down with the late 70s youth lingo, it's Puberty Blues.

Thanks to one of the youngest (and cheekiest) actors on the show, David (aka Ed Oxenbould) we now have evidence that after seven years of waiting Puberty Blues season three is ~maybe~ on its way!

The reason why we say ~maybe~ is because Ed's TikToks are known to be mischievous and since the news hasn't 'officially' been confirmed by the production company, he definitely could be playing us all, but he best believe if he is, you're dropped.

But, we do have our suspicions there might be some credibility to this claim because we have noticed previous seasons of the hit Aussie series have been added to Netflix, coincidence?

We think not.

For those of you fish-faces who don't remember how the season ended, it was a major cliffhanger that saw Debbie (aka Ashleigh Cummings) and Sue (Aka Brenna Harding) running away together.

And judging by the way the show wrapped up, we believe there is more to come for our main characters! Although, if they are filming another season they will need to get creative with the cast and storyline because most of them look completely different now...

Either way, we suggest you keep ya eyes peeled and catch up on the last two seasons now while you wait.

