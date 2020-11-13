Listen To The Hilarious Moment This Aussie Accidentally Met Zac Efron

Literally, zero chill.

Since we found out that our High School Musical heartthrob was hiding out in Byron Bae, we literally feel like we somehow might run into him anywhere...

I mean, statistically, it has to happen eventually, right? He's somewhere in Australia, we're in Australia?

Well, anyway, this is exactly what happened to this unexpecting South Australian who confirmed to us what Zac Efron is actually like after she just bumped into him... and why couldn't this have been us!

Honestly, what a man. 

Take a listen below:

